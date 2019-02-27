WARTH, SUSAN Passed tragically as a result of an accident on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the age of 77. Loving mother of Christine Jones and her husband Jerry Frenza of Markham, Lisa Warth and her husband Terry Foran of Uxbridge, Stephanie McComb and her husband David of Whitby. Loving Oma of Matthew (Stephanie), Nick, Vanessa, Amy and Danielle. Dear sister of Maria Bartha and her husband George of Scarborough and sister-in-law of Helga Klein of Scarborough and Hans Ehler of Unionville. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews and their families and many close friends. Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N., Whitby, on Saturday, March 2nd from 1:00 p.m. until time of service in the Barnes Chapel Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. In memory of Susan, memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorial funeralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSAN WARTH.
Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
5295 Thickson Road North
Whitby, ON L1M 1W9
(905) 655-3662
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 27, 2019