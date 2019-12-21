JONES, SUSANNE It was with great sadness that we share the news of Susanne's passing on December 12, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. She will be immensely missed by her sister Pat, brother-in-law John, and her dog Jake. She is predeceased by her parents Trevor and Shirley Jones. Susanne will be missed by her dear friends Fred and Sharon Calvert, as well as her many other friends and golf family. A private cremation has already taken place. A Reception to honour Susanne is scheduled for Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Wooden Sticks Golf Course. Donations in Susanne's memory to the Daily Bread Food Bank or the Odette Cancer Centre – Sunnybrook Hospital was her wish.

