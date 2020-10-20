1/
SUSIE (STEWART) WILLIAMSON
We are saddened to announce the passing of our dear Mom, Susie Williamson on Friday, October 16, 2020 in Oakville. Cherished by her children Larry (Marcia), Rick (Mary Lynn) - deceased, Stewart (Diane) and Janie (Andy). Mom was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren who brought her much pride and joy. Laura (Dave), Tim, Sam (Trista), Chuck (Lani) and sons Sawyer and Quinn, Jeff (Ann) and son Brian, Amalia, Holly, Rick and Samantha. Loving sibling to her predeceased sisters Olive, Beryl (Ken), Jaqueline (Fred), and brother Russell (Donna) and sister-in-law to the predeceased Frank, Mary, and Mabel Williamson. Mom was a kind aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Mom is at peace now and we believe her spirit is reunited with her beloved, late husband and our wonderful Dad, Chuck. A private family service will be held at Meadowvale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 20, 2020.
