YOSHIDA, Dr. Susumu 1942 - 2019 Dr. Sus Yoshida, husband of Kathy Reiko (Amemori), passed on June 16, 2019. Proud father of Chris (Asako), Russell, Michael (Li Li) and Sarah (Dan Oke). Grandpa of Hana, Maya, Nina, Ryan, Miyuki and Ayumi. Brother of Mariko, Yutaka (Betty), Hamako, Isao (Kim) and predeceased by Tak (Shirley) and brother-in-law Kameo. Thanks to friends, nephews and nieces that supported and assisted him on his life journey. Memorial Service at Toronto Buddhist Church, 1011 Sheppard Ave W., on Saturday, July 6th, at 3:00 p.m. Donations to Toronto Buddhist Church are welcomed. Arrangements entrusted to simplechoicecremation.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019