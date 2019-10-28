Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUVINDER SINGH (RICK) SOHI. View Sign Obituary

SOHI, SUVINDER (RICK) SINGH Rick was a Scholar, graduating from University with Honours. He then moved to Russia to study medicine, but only for a short time before returning to Canada. He had a passion for dogs, and then trained Rottweilers. After several years, he moved on to become one of Toronto's Heroes, working for Toronto Police Services. A passion for travelling and the outdoors, Rick was a true Canadian. He had to be in Ottawa every Canada Day. He was a determined, focused, dedicated, honorable, passionate man. He was a father, son, big brother, uncle and loving partner to Karen, whom will always be in our hearts. Deeds Speak. Rick passed suddenly on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Rick would have been 50 years old on November 15, 2019. It is with intense sadness that I post information on Rick's Funeral Service. His family has made the following arrangements: A Funeral Service to Honour Rick will take place on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Brampton Crematorium and Visitation Centre, Halls A and B, 30 Bramwin Crt., Brampton, ON L6T 5G2. The service will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Following the service, the immediate family will depart for the cremation ceremony. An optional prayer service will follow at Gursikh Sabha Canada, 905 Middlefield Rd., Scarborough, ON M1V 4X1 from 6-8 p.m.

