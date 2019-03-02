BLAZINA, SUZANNE Passed peacefully away on February 24, 2019, surrounded by family. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 44 years John, daughter Kathryn Pinto (Troy), son Michael (Emma) and her grandsons Isaac, Jack, Matthew, Toby and Nathan. Her "Brantford" family, sister Jeanette Antler (Syd), niece Ashley and nephew Dylan will also miss Auntie Sue. Suzanne retired from Suncor after a long career and has been on the go ever since. She sipped champagne atop the Eiffel Tower and ate pizza aboard a canal boat in Amsterdam; loved luaus on Maui and the Lake District of England; floated on a Gondola in Venice and enjoyed family vacations in Myrtle Beach, SC. Elvis told it best "Love me tender, love me true, all my dreams fulfilled, for my darling I love you and I always will." Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Law and the fabulous nurses at Scarborough Grace ICU.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019