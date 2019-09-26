HUSSEY, SUZANNE LORRAINE Suzanne, 65, of Pickering, ON passed away September 17, 2019, after a brief and private battle with cancer. Sue was born to the late Norman and Betty Smith. She is survived by Ken, her husband of 41 years, her two children: Norman (Pamela) and Kevin (Courtney) and her granddaughter, Lorraine. She is also survived by her sister Kelly Fray (Steven), sister-in-law Karen Draper (Wayne) and her five nieces and nephews and their families. Sue was one of the kindest and most selfless human beings one could ever hope to meet. She was vibrant, sociable, and inspired positivity in all who knew her. She was a loving and nurturing mother who devoted herself entirely to her sons and was never shy to speak of how proud she was of them. She touched a great many lives and though she will be sorely missed, she will live on forever in their hearts.

