Suzanne Margaret GRANT
1947 - 2020
GRANT, Suzanne Margaret (nee CURTIS) It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Suzanne on April 29, 2020 in Barrie, ON. While global circumstances beyond anyone's control prevented her family from being by her side, the family is grateful for the compassionate staff of Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie for making her comfortable in her final days. Born in Toronto in 1947, Suzanne was the beloved wife of her late husband Barry. She is survived by her sons Paul (Anna-Maria) and Kevin (Jamie) and daughter Kimberley (Jason). Loving grandmother to Kieran, Jasiah and Niamh who she held a special place in her heart for. Her love for animals was evident and she will be missed by her dog Tweaker. Her loving and generous nature, and her infectious laugh, will be missed by many long-standing friends and friends newly acquired. Special thanks to Simcoe Terrace Retirement Home in Barrie for doing their best to help her feel at home during these uncertain times. Suzanne's wish was to have a Celebration of Life, and one will be organized in the near future. A donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada in her memory would be welcomed.

Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
May 9, 2020
Mary and I and all our families loved you very much and will miss you. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. We all remember your laugh and bright smile.
Gail Farquharson
Family
