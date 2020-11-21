1/
Suzanne Mary GOSLING
GOSLING, Suzanne Mary (nee CHAWETH) In Loving Memory Peacefully passed away on November 18, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of 23 years to Jesse. Caring and devoted mother to Darren (Lisa), Julie-Anne (Mathew), John-Paul, Jeanette (Gary) and David (Sandra), and step-mother to Bradley and Dale. Proud Grammy to Justin, Nathan, Amy, Marian-Rose, Jethro-Lee, Tessa-Marie, Timothy-Jesse, Chloe-Faith, Avery, Lexie, Audrey and Kennedy. Loving sister to Paul, Ted, Nancy, Judith and Donna. Suzanne will be lovingly remembered in the hearts of many family members, co- workers and friends. The Family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and thanks to the nurses and doctors at North York General Hospital for their unwavering care of Suzanne. A private family Mass and burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery on Monday, November 23, 2020. A Celebration of Life will commence at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
