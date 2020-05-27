NATALE, SUZANNE (nee ROCHON) Passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on May 21, 2020. Survived by the love of her life, Salvatore Natale and her children who were her pride and joy, Matia and Anthony Natale. Cherished daughter of the late Reginald Rochon and Georgette Rochon. Beloved sister of Van Rochon (Dayle) and loving aunt to Micky and Fraser. Adored sister-in-law to Santo Natale. She was treasured by many family and friends whom she loved dearly and who stood by her side throughout her courageous battle with cancer. Suzanne was known for her kind-hearted, vivacious spirit that she carried with her throughout her beautiful, inspiring life. A woman of many talents, she was greatly respected for her dedication to any project big or small and loved helping others. Her passions included spending time up north at her cottage, travelling with her family and she was always sure to be the first one on the dance floor. She was admired by many for her grit and grace throughout her journey with cancer. The family would like to thank the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Southlake Hospital and LHIN for their dedication and care to Suzanne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made if desired to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made to www.highlandfuneralhome.ca. A private service will be held for immediate family at Highland Funeral Home. A Mass and a Celebration of Life will be held in her honour once family and friends may gather again.
Published in Toronto Star on May 27, 2020.