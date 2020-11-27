SIMMONS, Suzanne "Sue" May 21, 1932 – November 20, 2020 It is with much sadness that the family of Sue Simmons announces her passing, on November 20, 2020, at Southlake Regional Health Centre after a struggle with heart disease. Sue was predeceased by her husband Gerald "Jerry" (1986) and her youngest son David (2014). She was very much loved by her son John, daughter-in-law Sandy and her 3 grandchildren Jeffrey, Heather and Jenny. She will be missed dearly by her life-long best friend, Sally Reid. Sue was a devoted wife, a loving mom and an adoring Gramma. A very private person with much sadness at different points in her life, she found tremendous joy in the simple act of loving her family and closest of friends, with all her heart. She was always there for the people who mattered and needed her. She cared for them and helped them through all the ups and downs of life. Her grandchildren were a source of great happiness and she never missed any of their many activities or major milestones. From watching countless minor hockey league games to endless dance practices, Gramma Sue was always there. She will be very much missed. Sue was fiercely independent and took great pride in just getting things done, and done well. Those who knew her couldn't help but smile at her stubbornness and perseverance. She lived like this to the very end. In respect of Sue's wishes no public service will be held. If desired, donations in Sue's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Heart&Stroke.ca. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Simmons family, may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com
