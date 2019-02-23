Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sybil Amy THOMAS. View Sign

THOMAS, Sybil Amy (nee HUCKERBY) It saddens us to announce the passing of Sybil Amy Thomas at the age of 96, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Walter, in 1962. Widowed at a young age, she did a marvelous job of raising eight children on very little, managing by her wit, intelligence and sheer perseverance, not to mention oceans of love. Sybil is lovingly remembered by her children Kathy (George), Phil, Mike (Susan), Russ (Joyce), Mark (Carol), Brad, Trish and Wendy (Tony); grandchildren Mark (Maria), Carolyn, Chris, Matt, Lauren, Kevin, Liam, Neil, Sean, Andrew, Ariel (Kurt), Laura (Chris), Ian, Struan, Geoff, Steve (Brittney) and Denise, (predeceased grandchildren Erica and Melissa); great-grandchildren Thomas, Christopher and Leona; as well as extended family and close friends. She leaves this world a much better place for having been in it. She touched numerous lives and will be sorely missed. Arrangements to be made at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the North York General Foundation at

