Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYBIL ANNE (MOON) McENTEER. View Sign Service Information Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 (416)-487-4523 Obituary

McENTEER, SYBIL ANNE (MOON) After a fulfilling life, Sybil passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the age of 86. Daughter of John Henry and Alma (Cundle) Moon, Sybil was born in Guelph, Ontario on May 14, 1933. Married for 47 years to Douglas George McEnteer, who predeceased her in 2005. Sister to Alan Moon of Thunder Bay. Devoted mother to Alison Cumming (James) and Douglas, and proud grandmother of Rachel and Sarah Cumming and Daria McEnteer. She leaves behind many cousins and members of her extended families. Sybil lived in Ontario for most of her life where she attended Riverdale Collegiate in Toronto and enjoyed playing cello in the school orchestra. After graduating from Victoria College at the University of Toronto and becoming qualified as a teacher, she and Doug married and moved to the mining town of Schefferville in northern Quebec, where she taught grade one. Ultimately, they settled in Thornhill where they raised their two children. Later in life, she returned to the workforce with the Ministry of Education. She also spent many wonderful times at the chalet that she and Doug built together in the Beaver Valley, and it is where she prepared her highly sought-after strawberry jam. Throughout her life, Sybil established strong and lasting friendships, including with her 'Round Robin', Schefferville, TEMC, CFUW and condominium friends, and right up until her last days was busy arranging activities with friends and family. Her faith was very important to her and as a longstanding member of Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, it figured prominently in her life and she cared deeply about the church community and its causes. Sybil continually strived to be well-informed, to learn new things, and was passionate about social justice and political issues. She was a voracious reader of the daily papers and books, always had the radio tuned to CBC, and attended later-life learning courses, all contributing to her being an engaging conversationalist. She appreciated music and the arts and often attended the ballet, opera, theatre, symphony, and musical recitals, and volunteered at the Kiwanis Festival. Other activities she enjoyed were travelling, cooking, curling, playing cards, doing puzzles, and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy after dinner. A service to celebrate her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 6th at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, with a reception to follow. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity (



McENTEER, SYBIL ANNE (MOON) After a fulfilling life, Sybil passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the age of 86. Daughter of John Henry and Alma (Cundle) Moon, Sybil was born in Guelph, Ontario on May 14, 1933. Married for 47 years to Douglas George McEnteer, who predeceased her in 2005. Sister to Alan Moon of Thunder Bay. Devoted mother to Alison Cumming (James) and Douglas, and proud grandmother of Rachel and Sarah Cumming and Daria McEnteer. She leaves behind many cousins and members of her extended families. Sybil lived in Ontario for most of her life where she attended Riverdale Collegiate in Toronto and enjoyed playing cello in the school orchestra. After graduating from Victoria College at the University of Toronto and becoming qualified as a teacher, she and Doug married and moved to the mining town of Schefferville in northern Quebec, where she taught grade one. Ultimately, they settled in Thornhill where they raised their two children. Later in life, she returned to the workforce with the Ministry of Education. She also spent many wonderful times at the chalet that she and Doug built together in the Beaver Valley, and it is where she prepared her highly sought-after strawberry jam. Throughout her life, Sybil established strong and lasting friendships, including with her 'Round Robin', Schefferville, TEMC, CFUW and condominium friends, and right up until her last days was busy arranging activities with friends and family. Her faith was very important to her and as a longstanding member of Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, it figured prominently in her life and she cared deeply about the church community and its causes. Sybil continually strived to be well-informed, to learn new things, and was passionate about social justice and political issues. She was a voracious reader of the daily papers and books, always had the radio tuned to CBC, and attended later-life learning courses, all contributing to her being an engaging conversationalist. She appreciated music and the arts and often attended the ballet, opera, theatre, symphony, and musical recitals, and volunteered at the Kiwanis Festival. Other activities she enjoyed were travelling, cooking, curling, playing cards, doing puzzles, and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy after dinner. A service to celebrate her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 6th at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, with a reception to follow. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity ( www.habitatgta.ca ) or the Canadian Federation of University Women scholarship fund (North Toronto branch at www.cfuwnorthtoronto.com ). Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close