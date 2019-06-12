SALDANHA, SYBIL Age 87, passed away at St. Michael's Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. Sybil was the daughter of Clement and Lily Saldanha of Cinncinnatus Town. Sybil was trained by Madam Montessori and was a gifted teacher. She delighted in all the achievements of her students especially when she moved to Special Education. Sybil was a delightful, warm person and myriad number of friends and family benefitted from her love and care. We remember a warm loving lady, a good cook, a gracious hostess, an avid gardener, a discerning woman of taste and refinement. She guided and helped so many people. She will be greatly missed. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Pharmacy and Warden), on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. in St. Boniface Catholic Church (Markham Rd. south of Eglinton). Interment Pine Hills Cemetery.

