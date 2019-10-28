HAHN, Sybille Beatrice (nee NIESLONY) Age 75, much beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many, crossed the threshold in the early hours of October 22, 2019. Gone too soon, Sybille was a generous spirit, who throughout her life worked tirelessly to help create a better world built on grassroots community activism, volunteerism and fellowship. She will be lovingly remembered by children Tyson (Caroline) and Hilary; grandchildren Wolfgang and Tristan, Imogen and Bibi; siblings Olaf, Boris, Peter (Georgina), Sylvia, Dianne, Peggy, Lee; sister-in-law Gudrun; and many nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Hesperus Village, where she lived a full life surrounded by love and friendship until her passing.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 28, 2019