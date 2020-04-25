COOK, SYDELL IRENE February 19, 1940 - April 21, 2020 After a courageous battle with cancer, Sydell passed away at Mackenzie Health Centre in Richmond Hill, Ontario. She will be tremendously missed by her best friend and loving husband Frederick James Cook. Childhood sweethearts, they married on August 2, 1958 and were inseparable ever since. Predeceased by her children Kathryn Lynn Cook (1963) and Christopher James Cook (2019). She will be dearly missed by her children Cindy Jane Cook (Steve Skrypetz) and Gregory Alexander Cook (Mary-Lyn (Fearon) Cook). Best "Nanny" ever to her grandchildren Cortney Cook (Justin Fisher), Tyler Cook, Amanda Cook and Kayla Cook. Sydell was predeceased by her parents Alec and Pearl (Croucher) Garner and her in-laws Mary and Frederick Cook Sr. Lovingly remembered by her brother and sisters-in-law, Bob and Joan Cook of Scarborough and John and Bay Cook of Ajax and all her many nieces and nephews and their families, as well as her childhood friends, Denys and Eleanor Reed and her Godchildren Karen and Warren and their families. Sydell was a lifetime member of St. Stephen's Anglican Church of Maple until its closing. She spent many years helping with the ACW and the Church Chancel Guild. More recently she enjoyed her visits to St. John's Presbyterian Church in Bradford, Ontario where her younger son and his family are active members. She enjoyed many years travelling to Florida with The Reeds, where there were many adventures with these lifelong friends. Sydell was an avid bowler, winning many awards at the Maple Ladies Bowling Club as well as enjoying several years of curling in Woodbridge, Ontario. Sydell held Christmas Eve dinner for over 50 years for all her family and extended family, where the house would be brimming with Christmas decorations and good food. She worked at the CIBC in Maple, as a teller where she literally knew everyone in Maple, until her retirement. Her biggest claim to fame was being a loving "Nanny" to her four grandchildren. She enjoyed everything about them. Sydell loved her pets and especially her family dogs and her token barn cat. She loved her "Grand dogs" Churchill, Chester and Mabel and they were the first to be greeted when she came to visit the farm. Due to the current situation and rules for social distancing, private family interment will occur in the next few days. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society at www.cancer.ca or the Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association of Canada at sbhac.ca in honour of her daughter Kathryn. The Cook family would like to take this opportunity to thank all their extended family and friends for all their support via phone, text message and emails during this very difficult time. Funeral arrangements entrusted to MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME. www.marshallfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.