SYDNEY DAVID JAMES HOLLAND November 29, 1925 – September 27, 2019 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, in his 94th year, at Sunnybrook Veterans' Wing. Predeceased by his first wife and dear friend Lolita. Beloved husband of Fiona, dear father of Victoria, Valerie and Diane (Glenn), grandfather of Jimmy, Libby (Daniel), Holly, Cameron and Colin and great-grandfather of Theodore. Dad was born in the beautiful Cotswolds, in Gloucester, England. In March of 1942, when he was 16 years old, Dad joined the British Army and saw active duty in Europe. While his regiment, the Coldstream Guards, kept sentry at Chequers, the Prime Minister's country home, Dad had the great honour of meeting Sir Winston Churchill. Dad was the winner of a cross-country race, the reward of which was to spend the evening with the great statesman. When every one of Dad's troop was killed by German 88 fire, he thought he was the luckiest man on earth to have survived with only a shrapnel wound. Dad immigrated to Canada after the war and lived the rest of his life in Canada and the United States. Dad was a fitness buff, a gifted athlete and an avid sportsman. He was one of the founding members of the oldest rugby club in Ontario: the Ajax Wanderers. He was a member of the Royal Canadian Yacht Club for many years, enjoying sailboat racing on Lake Ontario, sailing the North Atlantic and the Eastern Seaboard and later sailing off Long Boat Key in Sarasota, Florida. Dad also built his own sailboat sending away to England for Fireball plans. Dad played squash and tennis, often winning tennis tournaments against much younger players in his later years. He was a member of the Fitness Institute in its early conception. Dad had his private pilot's license and spent many an enjoyable weekend in his camper at the gliding club in Arthur, gliding, flying the tow planes and assisting the Air Cadets. Dad was talented and multi-faceted, he painted wonderful watercolours and he loved to cook. He enjoyed driving his vintage MG. He loved to read and loved good conversation and socializing, he enjoyed many a fish and chips lunch with his friend Jim. Dad made friends wherever he went and will be sorely missed by his family and all who knew him in Toronto and Maryland. He was the quintessential English gentleman. We love you and miss you, Bop. The family wishes to thank the medical staff at Sunnybrook Veterans' Hospital for their excellent care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 4, 2019

