TIMMINGS, Sydney George It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sydney George Timmings, 92, on March 18, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Syd is survived by his companion Rosemary Armstrong; his children, David, Robert (Carol), Mark (Jean-François), Carolyn (Gerald) and step-son David Armstrong; grandchildren, Rebecca (Jeff), Melissa (Andrew), Caitlyn, Brendan (Madison), Sarah (Jonathan), Brittany (Steven) and Connor; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Hadley, Jace, Hunter and Jade. He was predeceased by parents, Syd and Irene Timmings and brother Donald Timmings. A celebration of life for Syd will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honour to the Canadian Lung Association. For updated information, to make online condolences or donations, please visit www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020