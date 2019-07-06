BEAL, SYDNEY GODFREY Sydney Godfrey Beal died peacefully on July 2, 2019 at the age of 67, after an unexpected 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Left to mourn are his wife of 38 years Dianne, son James (wife Samantha), mother Marjorie, sister Lynne (partner Patrick) and extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northern Cancer Foundation or Health Sciences North Foundation will be appreciated. At Syd's request, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation will take place at Park Lawn Crematorium. Arrangements entrusted to Lougheed Funeral Home. For donations or messages of condolence www.lougheeds.org
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019