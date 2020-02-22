|
SHEARD, SYDNEY HERBERT July 31, 1926 - December 30, 2019 Sydney "Syd" Sheard passed away peacefully, at the age of 93, in Collingwood. He lived a full and active life and resided at his home at Osler Bluff Ski Club for the last 30 years. Although the passing was unexpected, he was able to enjoy looking out his window at the mountains he loved to ski right up to the end. He was predeceased by his wife Trudy of 67 years, his son, Peter, his brother Herb and sister Dorothy. He leaves behind his sister Joan and her extended family, his beloved daughter, Christine, his son John and grandchildren: Corinne, Derek, Faith, Michael, Sydney A. and Steven. He also has 10-1/2 beautiful great-grandchildren that he constantly bragged about to anyone that would listen. He worked and lived in Toronto and retired as VP of A.C. Nielsens Company in 1989. Syd built his house in Toronto, his cabin at Osler and cottage near Algonquin Park all while working full time. He was inspired to travel out West and loved Heli-Skiing with CMH, reaching over 2 million feet. Not bounded by land, he was also a member of the Collingwood Yacht Club. As per his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service, cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, if so desired, please donate to My Friends House, Collingwood (myfriendshouse.ca) or any charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020