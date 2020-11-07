NICHOLLS, SYDNEY It is with sadness that we share the news of the peaceful passing of our father Sydney James Nicholls, on Friday, October 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. Loving husband of his wife Winifred (predeceased) for 54 years whom he truly worshiped. Cherished father of Chris (Pauline), Robbie (Mark) and Andrew (Andrea). Grandpa will be missed by his grandchildren Jordan, Liam, Christopher, Courtney, James, Sydney, Will, Tom, Alex and Julia. Dad was born in Montreal on November 15, 1929. He earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from McGill University in 1952 and proudly wore his iron ring all of his life, sharing with his children and grandchildren the value and importance of hard work. At the age of 24, Dad joined his lifelong friend Steven Cerny at Bay Mills Limited, a struggling textile company based at that time in Midland, Ontario, and they turned it into a highly successful company. He worked at Bay Mills for the rest of his working life. Dad was a kind and generous man. He took pride in his family and their accomplishments and was also unshakably supportive if any child or grandchild needed help. Dad lived life to the fullest. He had a passion for dogs, skiing, tennis, bridge, learning, investing and a good martini. He will be deeply missed. No service will be held at this time due to COVID risks. Donations to the Salvation Army in his name, a charity he supported over the years, would be appreciated.



