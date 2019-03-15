Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYDNEY PATRICK GRIFFIN. View Sign



GRIFFIN, SYDNEY PATRICK December 27, 1928 - March 11, 2019 Gone Home Passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 at the age of 90. Syd was the beloved husband of the late Norma Beverly Griffin (2007). He leaves behind his loving children, Derek Griffin (Elizabeth) and Eleanor Grilo (Carlos) and his cherished grandchildren Connor, Kevin and Brooke Grilo. Longtime friend and companion to Freida Ondreyka. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. The last of 5 Griffin siblings, predeceased by brothers Jack and Desmond and sisters Eleanor and Marion. Born in Winnipeg but grew up in Montreal. He began a career at Johns Manville in Montreal where he met his wife Norma. The job took them to Asbestos, Quebec where Syd enjoyed a successful career in purchasing, earning his PMAC certification and rising to the role of Purchasing Manager. His career achievements led him to become a member of the "Quarter Century Club" as well as a member and president of the Purchasing Managers Association of Canada (PMAC). In 1979 the job took Syd and the family to Toronto. After leaving Manville, Syd worked for the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources until he retired. Syd was an avid sports enthusiast, a devoted Habs fan, a lover of military history and a connoisseur of Jazz music! Syd kept busy with many hobbies including stamps, badges but primarily Scouts Canada, an organization he happily held many positions in for 57 years! Syd was well liked, a perpetual helper, an ultimate gentleman and a patriotic Canadian! Syd will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends. A memorial service to celebrate Syd's life will be held at St. John's Dixie, 737 Dundas St. East, Mississauga. Service with reception to follow will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Tranquilityfuneralservices.com Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close