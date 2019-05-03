Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYDNEY PHILLIP COLLINS. View Sign Obituary

COLLINS, SYDNEY PHILLIP November 15, 1922 - May 2, 2019 Sydney Collins was born and raised in Toronto, the eldest son of Maurice and Celia Collins. He died at home surrounded by family, in his 97th year. He was a loving husband to Marta for 68 years and father to their four children Peter and Kris, Paul and Maria, Evan and Bryan, and Marisa and Henry, and grandchildren Mathis and Pascaline, Dylan and Lucie, Micaela and Jamie, Leah, and Adrienne. He leaves his brother and sister-in-law Billy and Myrna, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his youngest brother, Elliott. Syd was a member of the Canadian Officers Training Corps and then joined the Canadian Army Show. He completed a BA at U of T, where he was stage manager at The Hart House Theatre. Syd met and fell in love with his future wife, Marta, at a Camp Wabi-Kon party. Syd was in the restaurant business with his long-time business partner, Lionel Finkle. He retired at age 57 to travel with Marta and become a tennis bum. He played tennis until the age of 92 and was named a life-time member of The Cottingham Tennis Club. Syd was very proud of his children's and grandchildren's accomplishments and was known for his gregarious nature, generosity of spirit, and loyalty as a brother, friend, husband and father. Service at Holy Blossom Temple, 1950 Bathurst Street, Toronto, on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in Holy Blossom Memorial Park. Shiva at 500 Avenue Road, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to UJA Federation of Greater Toronto 416-635-2883 or Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care 1-877-565-8555.

