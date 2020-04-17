SYDNEY RABINOVITCH
RABINOVITCH, SYDNEY On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Amica Thornhill. Dear father to Elaine (Marvin), Jeffrey (Liz) and David (Ticona). A devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be missed by his close friend Sandy, and the many other family and friends too numerous to list. Sydney was a pioneer in the grocery business, bringing the first Kosher Meat service within a supermarket to Canada. He was an example of fidelity and dedication throughout his life. Predeceased by his beloved wife Laura. Donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Arrangements through Steeles Memorial Chapel.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 17, 2020.
