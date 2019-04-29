SELTZER, SYDNEY "ISIAH" November 13, 1928 - April 27, 2019 Sydney, beloved husband of Ethel (Dworkin), is survived by his wife, son Allan, daughter Marilyn (Ross) and son Earl (Susan), and his sister, Ethel. Syd was one of five children of the late Samuel and Bella (Vineberg) and was predeceased by siblings Adolph, Moe and Grace and an infant son, Michael. Blessed to find love a second time, Syd married Ethel in 1976 and became step-father to Lori (Rob) and Leeann (Andy) and the late Howard and Warren (Christina). He will be missed by his 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. The Funeral service will be held at Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Ave. West, Thornhill, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Phardes Shalom, 10953 Dufferin St., will follow. The family will receive friends immediately afterward at Cathy and Stuart's home. Shiva at Syd and Ettie's, 4300 Bathurst St., April 30th, May 1st and May 2nd, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The family requests that any memorials in Syd's name be made to the Baycrest Volunteer Fund.

