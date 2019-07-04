BURKE, SYDNEY YVONNE Fun-loving and generous of spirit. Born September 3, 1932, died peacefully at North York General Hospital, on Friday, June 28, 2019. She is survived by sister Dr. Mavis Burke, predeceased by sisters Enyd MacKenzie and Norma Fernandez and brother Charles Norman Burke, Jr. Survived and missed by nieces Dr. Janet, Diana and Lisa Burke and nephews Tony and Ian MacKenzie, Robert, Richard, Mark and Alan Burke. A private family interment is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the or PACE Canada at www.pacecanada.org.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 4, 2019