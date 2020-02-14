|
CORKUM, SYLVIA Passed away, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in her 80th year. Loving wife of Charles for 60 years. Cherished mother of Paul (Lynn) and Bonnie. Proud grandma of Ashley, Ainsley and Reanna. Great-grandma of Emily. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A memorial visitation will take place on Monday, February 17th, at the McEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax, ON, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, February 18th, at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimers Association would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 14, 2020