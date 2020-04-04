|
|
REID, SYLVIA ELFALEDA Passed away peacefully at the Bradford Community Care Centre on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 95. Sadly missed by her brother Ken Reid and his wife Lorraine of Toronto. Predeceased by her siblings George Reid, Dorothy Reid, Olive Reid, Eldon Reid, Margaret Dickson, Florence Dilling and Ross Reid. Predeceased by her dear friend Margaret (Maimie) Adams. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. A memorial service will be held at the INNISFIL FUNERAL HOME at a later date. Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca. Donations can be made in memory of Sylvia to her church, St. James United Church, 2230 Victoria St. West, Innisfil, ON L9S 1K5.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020