DIVINEC, SYLVIA ELSA (PONESSE, IANNI) March 21, 1934 - April 20, 2020 With lifelong fearless strength and grace, Sylvia, 86, passed away in love's embrace on April 20, 2020. An incredible woman always with us illuminating the way, sister, wife, mother, great-grandmother, Sylvia will be deeply missed by family with Thomas Ponesse (1965), children Paula May, Ann Marie, Christopher and their families, by her Ianni family and family with Tibor Divinec (2002). Together with Ti, Sylvia established her business of 40 years, Antique Aide. In memory of our trailblazing woman, may we treasure beauty, love fully and live life as it comes. Interred in a family ceremony at Mount Hope Cemetery where youngest son Michael Ponesse (2004) rests, a celebration of Sylvia's life will be announced when hugs are permitted.

