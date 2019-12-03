FELDMAN, SYLVIA On Monday, December 2, 2019 at Hill House Hospice. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Marion Feldman, and Allan Feldman and Nancy Sher. Dear sister of the late Lionel Gottlieb and sister-in-law of Merle Gottlieb. Devoted grandmother of Julia and Larry, Josh and Morgan, Alix, and Jesse. Adored great-grandmother of Lyla, Hana and Ruby. Caring aunt of Lori and Steven, and the late Howard. Loving great-aunt of Nicole, and Danielle. Cherished by a large circle of extended family and friends. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment in the Beth Tikvah Synagogue section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 236 Delhi Avenue, until Monday evening, December 9, 2019, except on Thursday at Sunrise of Thornhill, 484 Steeles Avenue West, Suite 1010, Thornhill. Special thank you for the wonderful care provided by the staff at Sunrise, Hill House Hospice and Dr. Brian Berger. Memorial donations may be made to Hill House Hospice http://hillhousehospice.com/donate/ Canadian Friends Of Boys Town Jerusalem, 416-789- 7241.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 3, 2019