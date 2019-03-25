CREAGMILE, SYLVIA FLORENCE Peacefully passed away at Margaret Bahen Hospice, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in her 83rd year. Wife of the late Charles and partner for 16 years to Archibald MacDonald. Loving mother of Karen (Klaus-Dieter Meitsch). Dear "nana" of Nicole (Pat Brophy), Christopher and beloved "great-gran" of Lucas. Sadly missed by her great circle of friends and family. Friends will be received at the Dixon Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), Markham, on Friday, March 29th from 10 a.m. until time of Memorial Service in the chapel at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Margaret Bahen Hospice, 653 Queen St., Newmarket, ON L3Y 2J1, would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2019