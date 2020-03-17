Home

Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
Sylvia Helen MIATELLO Obituary
MIATELLO, Sylvia Helen (nee BRENNAN) Passed away peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in her 80th year. Beloved wife of the late Vittorio. Loving mother of Sara Pohlman (Tim) and Paul Miatello (Claudia). Dearest grandmother of Audrey, Lauren, Jack, Giorgia and Egan. Survived by her sisters Anne Brennan and Mary Ellen Friend and brothers Thomas and James Brennan. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of Q.E.W.), on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. Entombment to follow at Assumption Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 17, 2020
