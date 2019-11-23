DAVIDSON, Sylvia H.M. November 27, 1933 - November 13, 2019 Sylvia died peacefully in the Sunnybrook Palliative Care Unit. She was predeceased by her brothers Miller and James and her sister Rosemary. Left to mourn are Peter (brother-in-law) and Nancy (sister-in-law), her nieces, Dorothy and Carolyn, her nephews, Graham, Jim and Graham and Ian, and their families in Canada, England, Japan and Scotland, her many close friends, neighbours and residents and cottagers in Manitoulin and Sudbury. A celebration of Sylvia's life will take place at a later date. We thank all members of staff who participated in caring for Sylvia.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019