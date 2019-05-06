SYLVIA JOAN WALKER

Obituary

WALKER, SYLVIA JOAN Peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in her 91st year. Predeceased by her loving husband Arthur George Walker and her beloved daughter Sharon Harmsworth. Survived by her daughters Brenda Vandenberg (George) and Laurie Lehan-Port (Ken). Proud grandmother to Alexander, Christina, Diana and Michelle. Family will receive friends at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (east of Kennedy Rd.), Agincourt, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Service to follow in the Ogden Chapel. Reception immediately after the Service. Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 6, 2019
