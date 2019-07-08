GOODMAN, Sylvia Lily Peacefully passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, surrounded by her family, in the comfort of her home, at the age of 95. Wife of the late Ronald Goodman. Cherished mother of Janice (Mike) and Diane (Henry). Loving grandmother of Tiffany, Kevin (Stephanie), Justin (Liz), Darlene and Darren (Sherri). Proud great-grandmother of Jordan, Parris, Tyler and Riley, Alexa and Kailey. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto, on Tuesday, July 9th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held in the chapel, Wednesday, July 10th at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at York Cemetery. Donations in Sylvia's memory can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 8, 2019