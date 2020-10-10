PORTER, SYLVIA 1925 - 2020 Sylvia Porter, a resident of Newmarket, Ontario and formerly Cambellford, Ontario, passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Centre, Newmarket, on September 17, 2020 in her 96th year. Sylvia was born in Sunderland, England and immigrated to Canada as a war bride. She was employed by Metropolitan Toronto and enjoyed the cottage at Healey Falls, Cambellford which after retiring became the summer home along with the winter home in Harbor Cove, North Port, Florida. She will be sadly missed by her son Gordon (Kim); grandchildren Lake, Nicole (Brian McGowan), Ryan (Rachel) and Tiffany (Wally Bryan); and, great-grandchildren Kerri, Aidan, Elly, Hana, Emma, Alec and Lilianna. Sylvia was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Alexander, and her son Terrance (Patricia). A private family celebration of Sylvia's life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Messages of condolence may be made through the Mount Pleasant Group memorial webpage.



