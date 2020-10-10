1/
SYLVIA PORTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SYLVIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTER, SYLVIA 1925 - 2020 Sylvia Porter, a resident of Newmarket, Ontario and formerly Cambellford, Ontario, passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Centre, Newmarket, on September 17, 2020 in her 96th year. Sylvia was born in Sunderland, England and immigrated to Canada as a war bride. She was employed by Metropolitan Toronto and enjoyed the cottage at Healey Falls, Cambellford which after retiring became the summer home along with the winter home in Harbor Cove, North Port, Florida. She will be sadly missed by her son Gordon (Kim); grandchildren Lake, Nicole (Brian McGowan), Ryan (Rachel) and Tiffany (Wally Bryan); and, great-grandchildren Kerri, Aidan, Elly, Hana, Emma, Alec and Lilianna. Sylvia was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Alexander, and her son Terrance (Patricia). A private family celebration of Sylvia's life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Messages of condolence may be made through the Mount Pleasant Group memorial webpage.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved