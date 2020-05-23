SHIELDS, SYLVIA (nee CLARKE) With sadness we regret to announce that Sylvia Shields (Victoria, NL) peacefully passed away on May 16, 2020, in Hamilton, ON. Mom joins her husband Tom who passed away in 1999, in Belfast, N.I. Lovingly remembered by her 3 children – Tracey Marchis (Rick, Toronto), Tom (Pat, Toronto) and Ken (Ramona, Dundas). Also by Sharon Allwell (Belfast, NI). Mom was predeceased by her mom Rita and father William; by her sister Judy and by her 3 brothers Bill, Vimy and Fred. Mom is survived by 2 sisters - Gail of Carbonear, NL and Henrietta of Edmonton, AB. Mom will be missed by her grandkids Avalon and Austin (Dundas), Connor (and fiancé Alina, Toronto) and Erika (and Vito Depaola, Toronto). Mom was blessed to have 3 great-grandkids – Alexandra, Olivia and Lucia (Toronto). Mom spent her remaining 11 months under the care of the wonderfully supportive staff at Tara's Retirement Home in Hamilton. We wish to thank the staff at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home and the White Chapel Crematorium in Hamilton for their beautiful treatment of mom. Mom's remains will be finding their final resting place in the village of Victoria. With respect to the current health protocols there will be a future memorial celebration of her life. The family will be reaching out at the appropriate time for a gathering that will be held in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Janeway Children's Health and Rehab Centre in St. John's, NL or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or extend kindnesses to your local hospice.



