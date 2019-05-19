AREND, Ph.D., SYLVIE M. J. (nee d'AUGERÔT) Passed away peacefully from cancer in North York, on April 8, 2019. She was born in France on February 8, 1935 and moved to Canada in 1956. A York University graduate, she taught at Glendon College for many years. Loving mother of Jeffrey and Richard. Doting grandmère to Damon, Holly and Jenna. Private cremation and interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Richmond Hill, Ontario. Donations to Parkinson Canada (https://www.parkinson.ca/) or the (https://www.cancer.ca/).
Published in the Toronto Star on May 19, 2019