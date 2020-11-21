SOUTHWORTH, T. Douglas 1930 - 2020 The family is sad to announce the passing of Doug, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Predeceased by his dear wife A. Maureen O'Mullan. Doug was a loving father to Cathy Rioux, Craig Southworth and Barry Southworth. Dear grandfather to Michelle and Lisa Rioux, and great-grandfather to Jocelyn, Mackenzie, Sara and Orson. Doug was born in Scarborough and left school in Grade 8 to support his family, apprenticing as a jeweler before joining the Royal Canadian Air Force in the 1950s. After training in Trenton, was stationed overseas in Germany until his return to Canada when he married his wife of more than 40 years, Maureen. After serving in Cold Lake, AB with A.E.T.E. he retired from his distinguished career to his hometown of Toronto in the late 1970s. Not one to sit still he joined the DND at CFB Toronto as a Technical Inspector until his retirement in 1996. A champion curler at CFB Downsview and a prolific gardener, Doug will be fondly remembered as a stoic man who loved his children and stood firm with his beliefs and what was right. A treasured memory is how his face would light up with delight when he was with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As per Doug's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration will be held at a later date when we can all be together again. Sharing memories and condolences may be left at www.taylorfh.ca