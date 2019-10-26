Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FR. T. RALPH McQUAID. View Sign Obituary

McQUAID, C.Ss.R., FR. T. RALPH Redemptorist Fr. (Thomas) Ralph McQuaid died peacefully at The Houses of Providence in Scarborough, Ontario the morning of Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Although born in Detroit, Michigan on March 1, 1932, Ralph grew up in Riverdale, PEI. After University, Ralph hitch-hiked throughout the United States and Mexico and decided to become a Priest. Upon returning to Charlottetown, Fr. Joseph MacGillivray of the City's Holy Redeemer Parish was instrumental in Ralph's Redemptorist vocation. He took First Vows on September 15, 1955 and, after studies at St. Alphonsus Seminary, Woodstock, the newly-opened Holy Redeemer College, Windsor and Gars am Inn, Germany, he was ordained in Munich at the World Eucharistic Congress on August 4, 1960 by Bishop Antonio Macedo of Sao Paulo, Brazil. After returning to Canada, Fr. McQuaid attended the Pastoral Institute located at St. Anne's, Montreal (1961-1962). Fluent in German, he was assigned to St. Patrick's German Parish, Toronto (1962-1969). During this time, Fr. Ralph began to provide Pastoral care for young people, particularly from Atlantic Canada, and served also as Director of the Young Catholic Worker in the Archdiocese of Toronto and Director for the Redemptorist Brother Worker Experiment. In an effort to understand youth circumstances, he worked at Goodyear Tire before being stationed at Toronto's Our Lady of The Assumption Parish (1969-1977) where he coordinated an Inner City Youth Apostolate. In a Toronto Newspaper Article in 1973, Fr. Ralph is quoted about his Ministry: "Let's stop talking about failures. Of course, Maritimers who come here find a world they are not familiar with and are easily isolated and defeated. But if they are encouraged and given a chance to develop in relation to others, they'll make it". Studying at St. Paul's University, Ottawa, Fr. Ralph earned a Master's Degree in Pastoral Counselling and was posted to St. Peter's Parish in Saint John, NB (1977-2005), where he was dedicated to Social Justice and Environment issues and was Administrator of St. Mary's Parish (1998-1999) in Souris, PEI. Returning to the family homestead in Riverdale after the Redemptorists left Saint John in 2006, Fr. McQuaid retired to St. Patrick's, Toronto in 2010. He spent the past 2 years at The Houses of Providence. Fr. Ralph was predeceased by his parents, James Thomas McQuaid and Mary Ellen (Malone) and by his siblings: Shirley (Stephen) Toole, Gerald and Joseph (Alice). He is survived by his sister Justine Bresson (Joe), and by many nieces, nephews, cousins as well as his Redemptorist Family. A Mass of Resurrection will take place at St. Patrick's Parish, 141 McCaul Street, Toronto on Tuesday, October 29th, commencing at 10:30 a.m. A Liturgy will also be celebrated at St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church in Emyvale, PEI, at a future date, with burial to follow in the family plot located next to the Church.

