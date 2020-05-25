TAD ORITA
1938 - 2020
ORITA, TAD October 6, 1938 – May 18, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother, Tad. He was predeceased by his parents Hajime and Fusako (Tamemoto), and will be sadly missed by his sisters Tamiko of Japan, and Chieko (Glenn) of Hamilton. Tad will also be missed by his niece, nephews, cousins, friends and kind neighbours. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place under the care of Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel, Toronto. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. For those wishing, donations in Tad's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be greatly appreciated. Please sign Tad's online book of condolences at www.rosar-morrison.com

Published in Toronto Star on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel
467 Sherbourne Street
Toronto, ON M4X1K5
4169241408
