TANABE, TADAO Passed away peacefully at home, on July 31, 2019. Survived by wife of 63 years, Sachiko (Betty); children: Lori (Dale), Carolyn (Danny), Shanna (David) and Richard (Susan); grandchildren: Sara (Brent), Melissa (Fernando), Bradley (Chelsea), Gillian, Angela, Claudia, Alex, Jesse and Emi; great-grandchildren: Lily, Kaiden, Barrett, Willow, Leonardo and Paisley; siblings: Meiko, Fumiyo, Takao and Sakaye; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Predeceased by parents Naojio and Tomie and siblings Yutaka and Kiyoshi. Public visitation will be held at the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Avenue East, in Scarborough, on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be private. At Tad's request, donations may be made to the Momiji Health Care Society or the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 6, 2019