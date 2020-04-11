|
DUBIK, TADEUSH "TED" It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce that Ted passed away peacefully, on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, at the age of 69 years. Predeceased by his loving Parents John and Stefanie Dubik. Also predeceased by adored Mother-in-law Betty Hughes. Ted was the cherished Husband to his caring Wife Kathryn, for the past 18 years. He was a loving Dad and will be greatly missed by his Daughters, Lisa, Sonya and Rachel (Dave). Dear Step-father to Sarah and Amanda Campbell (Dean). Very proud Grampa to Joshua and Liam. Treasured Brother to Mary, Helen Downey (Greg), Walter (Anna-Maria), Darlene Rodgers (John) and Carolyn Groeger. Wonderful Brother-in-law to Sharon Hughes (Marcel) and Susan Hammond. Adored by all his many Nieces and Nephews. He loved being outdoors with Kathryn by his side, whether it be golfing, camping, fishing, or sailing on Lake Ontario. Ted enjoyed involving the whole family in home renovations; sharing his tricks of the trade. Ted was a retired, celebrated 25-year employee with PCL Construction. He truly loved his work. He was very well respected, and especially enjoyed mentoring. Ted will be remembered for his stories and keen sense of humor. As per Ted's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home in Burlington. We invite you to share your memories, photos, stories, and condolences at "Dodsworth & Brown" www.dbburlington.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020