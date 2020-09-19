1/
TADEUSZ (THEODORE) KRZTON
KRZTON, TADEUSZ (THEODORE) It is with sadness that Ted's family announces his passing on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the age of 89 years. He was predeceased by his parents Leon and Maria and his brother Stan. He will be lovingly remembered by his cousins in Winnipeg, Helen, Christine, Jeannette, Ted and their families. Ted had a long career as a HVAC draftsman and was fortunate in that he was able to enjoy 30 plus years of retirement. He was a gentle man with a generous heart ready to help a friend in need. Ted's family would like to thank the nurses, staff and palliative care team at Trillium Health-Mississauga Hospital for their outstanding and compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. Private family interment to be held.



Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
