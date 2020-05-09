TALIESIN HENRY OWEN
1925 - 2020
OWEN, TALIESIN HENRY May 30, 1925 - April 30, 2020 Slipped away peacefully in his sleep, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, just one month short of his 95th birthday. Beloved husband of his beautiful late wife, Joan, father to Edward and Kate, grandfather to Louise and Catherine, great-grandfather to Isaac, British father to his adopted Canadian daughter, Kathie. He loved his family, adored his wife, he was an inveterate traveller, a generous and loyal friend, an inspiring grandfather, and a mean G&T mixer. Sadly the sun has finally come down over the yardarm for the last time, but he'll forever be in our hearts, and we will miss him and love him eternally. Memorial service to be held at a later date when we can all gather and share fond memories together. Donations welcome to the Alzheimer's Society of Peel. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.ridleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
