YOKOTA, TAMAKI Tammy passed away peacefully in her home on October 3, 2019, at the age of 87. Tammy joins her beloved late husband Don, and late siblings Toki, Fumi and Kiyo. She will be deeply missed by her children Dennis (Ester), Kim (Pete) and Donna (Robert), her dear grandchildren Michael and Katie (Nicole, mother), Robbie and Laura and Jenny. She is survived by her sister Kitty and sister-in-law Daisy. Tammy worked for the Toronto District School Board, as a librarian and secretary for a number of years and enjoyed bowling and playing tennis well into her 70's. She was an avid baker and loved to entertain friends, but most of all, she was a devoted mother, wife and grandmother, who lived for her family. Our deepest gratitude to her wonderful caregiver Graciel, who cared for Tammy with much love and compassion. Cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will be held at a future date.

