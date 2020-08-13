TAMAR CLUTTERBUCK

CLUTTERBUCK, TAMAR Freida Tamara Helena Eva Clutterbuck (maiden name Ruhmann; née Helen Tamar Freid), 71, born October 26, 1948. Passed peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, due to complications of Cancer. Tamar is now reunited in Heaven with her parents, Veronika and Nàndor and her brother, Peter Ruhmann. Proud Maman to Kristina Clutterbuck-Brox, and loving Mémère to Véronique and Aurélie Brox. She will be missed by her friends, her former Toronto Catholic District School Board students and colleagues, as well as the many people she knew at the Active Adult Centre in Mississauga. Throughout her life, Tamar lived in Israel, Hungary, Belgium, and was happy to finally settle in Canada, where she was une Canadienne et franco-ontarienne fière for over 50 years. A retired teacher, she enjoyed helping people learn both French and English having known what it was like to struggle with language when you arrive in a new place. A special thank you to the CVH staff, especially in the OA wing, particularly Charmaine, Jenn, Jay, Mohamed, as well as Dr Tharmalingam, Dr. Zigras and Lisa, and Dr. Finlay. Tamar will be laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery on August 17, 2020. Please contact Kristina for details. Tu nous manqueras toujours, ma petite Maman, mais là o' tu te trouves, tu peux enfin marcher à nouveau. Donations can be made to: Women's College Hospital - designate to Women's Cancers or the Toronto Cat Rescue – Mississauga branch.



