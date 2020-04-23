TAMARA LYNNE QUESNELLE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share TAMARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
QUESNELLE, TAMARA LYNNE (nee CRLJENKO) It is with deep sorrow we announce Tamara's passing on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in her 56th year. Tammy passed away peacefully with her family at her side. She will be greatly missed by Dennis, her husband of 17 years and her brother Trevor. She was predeceased by her parents Tony and Marg. Tammy will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, her in-laws Carol and Allan, her brothers-in-law Dan and Allistair, her sisters-in-law Connie and Corrine and extended family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at the Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1057 Brock Road (905-686-5589), in Pickering, at a later date. Donations made to the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Foundation or North Toronto Cat Rescue, in lieu of flowers, would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1057 Brock Road
Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
(905) 686-5589
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved