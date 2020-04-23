QUESNELLE, TAMARA LYNNE (nee CRLJENKO) It is with deep sorrow we announce Tamara's passing on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in her 56th year. Tammy passed away peacefully with her family at her side. She will be greatly missed by Dennis, her husband of 17 years and her brother Trevor. She was predeceased by her parents Tony and Marg. Tammy will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, her in-laws Carol and Allan, her brothers-in-law Dan and Allistair, her sisters-in-law Connie and Corrine and extended family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at the Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1057 Brock Road (905-686-5589), in Pickering, at a later date. Donations made to the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Foundation or North Toronto Cat Rescue, in lieu of flowers, would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2020.