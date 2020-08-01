Tamotsu MORIKAWA

MORIKAWA, Tamotsu ? Rev. Tamotsu "Tom" Morikawa February 9, 1931 - July 28, 2020 Rev. Morikawa, known as "Tom" or "Uncle Tom" to many, "Dad", or "Grampie" to a few, passed peacefully in his sleep, at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife Audrey, his sons Bob and David, daughter-in-law Lisa, and granddaughters Rebecca and her fiance John, and Hannah, and by sister-in-law Lois. Tom was born in Haney, BC, to Mitsuru and Yasutaro Morikawa, and follows his sisters Mitsuko, Etsuko, Asano, Hatsuno, and brothers Katsumi and Jitsuo. The family was interned in the 1940's, and after the war, relocated to the Toronto area where Tom graduated from Victoria College, University of Toronto (BA), and McMaster Divinity College (M.Div). In 1963, Tom married Nancy Mitchell (deceased, 1986). Tom devoted his career as a Pastor with the CBOQ, serving at St. Mary's, Oshweken, Kensal Park, First Oneida, Wentworth, and Ferndale. Tom was a gentle, caring person, who saw something positive in everyone, and made the best of every situation. His spirit of kindness and humour touched many. He will be deeply missed, but those who knew him are blessed to carry a spark of kindness and laughter with his memory. A service to honour his life will be held in the fall.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store