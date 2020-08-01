1/1
Tamotsu MORIKAWA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tamotsu's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORIKAWA, Tamotsu ? Rev. Tamotsu "Tom" Morikawa February 9, 1931 - July 28, 2020 Rev. Morikawa, known as "Tom" or "Uncle Tom" to many, "Dad", or "Grampie" to a few, passed peacefully in his sleep, at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife Audrey, his sons Bob and David, daughter-in-law Lisa, and granddaughters Rebecca and her fiance John, and Hannah, and by sister-in-law Lois. Tom was born in Haney, BC, to Mitsuru and Yasutaro Morikawa, and follows his sisters Mitsuko, Etsuko, Asano, Hatsuno, and brothers Katsumi and Jitsuo. The family was interned in the 1940's, and after the war, relocated to the Toronto area where Tom graduated from Victoria College, University of Toronto (BA), and McMaster Divinity College (M.Div). In 1963, Tom married Nancy Mitchell (deceased, 1986). Tom devoted his career as a Pastor with the CBOQ, serving at St. Mary's, Oshweken, Kensal Park, First Oneida, Wentworth, and Ferndale. Tom was a gentle, caring person, who saw something positive in everyone, and made the best of every situation. His spirit of kindness and humour touched many. He will be deeply missed, but those who knew him are blessed to carry a spark of kindness and laughter with his memory. A service to honour his life will be held in the fall.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved