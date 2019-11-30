HALL, Tanya It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tanya on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Sister of Keith Hall (Louanne) of Coquitlam, BC. Dear aunt of Patrice (Jamie) of Chelsea, Quebec, and Taya (Matt) of Port Moody, BC. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, as requested cremation has taken place and a memorial mass will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to World Wildlife Fund Canada. www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019